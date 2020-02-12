OCSO searching for suspects who stole dirtbike from cycle shop

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in connection with the theft of a dirtbike.
Deputies were dispatched to the Road and Track Cycles on December 27th, 2019 after an alarm when off around 2 a.m.
Upon arrival, deputies found a door ajar and check the building to see if anyone was inside.
The owner of the business arrived on the scene and discovered that a green Kawasaki 450cc dirt bike was missing.
Security video shows two suspects running directly to the Kawasaki after entering the building. One suspect took the Kawasaki while the other failed to take a different bike.
Security video from an afternoon before the burglary shows two suspects in the shop, during store hours, inspecting the now stolen dirtbike.
If anyone has any information about the two persons of interest shown in the video is urged to contact OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
