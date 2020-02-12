KCSO searching for man who broke into gas station, stole cigarettes

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a black male in connection with the robbery of the Mobile Gas Station in Lugoff.
Officials say the man stole several packs of cigarettes and $170 worth of South Carolina Lottery Tickets from the gas station around 12:30 a.m.
This afternoon, the man and two white females were seen at the Camden BP station in a dark-colored Chevy Impala.
The suspect cashed is stolen lottery tickets at the BP before leaving the scene with the women.
KCSO is asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Investigator J. Greenway at 803-425-1512 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.
