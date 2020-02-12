Heathwood student accused of forcing 15-year-old girl to commit sexual act at a party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested and charged a high school student, saying he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party.
Garrett Kennard, 18, faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
Officials at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School confirmed Kennard is a student there. They are reviewing his enrollment in the school.
Police accused Kennard of making a 15-year-old girl commit a sexual act at a party at a home in Columbia on Jan. 25. Kennard is also accused of inappropriately touching the girl and preventing her from leaving the area.
The girl was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
A $20,000 bond was set for Kennard. The judge who set the bond also imposed a no-contact order between Kennard and the girl.
Heathwood officials sent parents a letter about his arrest. They also released the following statement:
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.