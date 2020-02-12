Global Payments: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $102.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.62 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.
The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.8 billion, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $430.6 million, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.59 billion.
Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.43 to $7.62 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.68 billion to $7.75 billion.
Global Payments shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 75% in the last 12 months.
