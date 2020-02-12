First Alert Forecast: A line of strong storms expected Thursday

By Tim Miller | February 12, 2020 at 5:51 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 5:51 AM

Alert Day Thursday For A Line of Strong Storms

Tim Miller's Wednesday February 12 morning forecast

A stationary front is draped across the state today with temperatures cooler than yesterday North of Columbia and still warm South of Columbia. The front will move North of us by late afternoon. Only isolated showers today.

A cold front will move into the state tomorrow and pick up the cold front and move everything out by late Thursday night.

First Alert Thursday:

A line of showers and thunderstorms will move West to East during the day Thursday. Some brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible as the line moves through.

Much cooler and drier air arrives Friday.

Weather Highlights:

- Clouds today. Warm, breezy and humid Thursday

- First Alert Friday for showers and thunderstorms

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of showers. High Near 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows middle 50s

First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs middle 70s

