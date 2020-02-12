DHEC: 4 flu-related deaths recorded in S.C. this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control has reported four flu-related deaths in the state this week.
According to the agency, there have now been 34 flu-related deaths in the state. Of those, 18 deaths have were people between the ages of 50 and 64. There have also been 256 people hospitalized by the flu this week alone. In all, there have been 1,931 hospitalizations and 68 flu-related deaths this season.
DHEC also noted that influenza activity has increased in three of the four public health regions in the state. That includes every county in the Midlands.
Flu season began on September 29, 2019 and will end on September 26, 2020.
