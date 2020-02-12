Columbia high school student accused of forcing 15-year-old girl to commit sexual act at a party

Garrett Kennard (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 12, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 3:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested and charged a high school student, saying he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party.

Garrett Kennard, 18, faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Officials at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School confirmed Kennard is a student there. They are reviewing his enrollment in the school.

Police accused Kennard of making a 15-year-old girl commit a sexual act at a party at a home in Columbia on Jan. 25. Kennard is also accused of inappropriately touching the girl and preventing her from leaving the area.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A $20,000 bond was set for Kennard. The judge who set the bond also imposed a no-contact order between Kennard and the girl.

Heathwood officials sent parents a letter about his arrest. They also released the following statement:

“At this time, the young man will not be on campus, and we expect to make a decision about his enrollment status after we have had a chance to review the police documents and review all relevant facts and circumstances.”
Heathwood Hall Episcopal School spokesperson Leslie Haynsworth

