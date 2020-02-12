Carolina assistant Brown officially introduced as newest addition to L.A. Rams coaching staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams officially announced Thomas Brown as the team’s new running backs coach.
Brown spent one season with South Carolina as the team’s running backs coach. Under his leadership, the Gamecocks finished 82nd in the country averaging 149.7 yards per game. The Gamecocks also had 18 rushing touchdowns last season.
Prior to joining the Gamecocks, Brown spent three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes as the team’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach.
Brown also had stints at Georgia, Wisconsin, Marshall, and UT-Chattanooga. He was also an assistant strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater Georgia back in 2011.
During his college coaching career, Brown has coached the likes of Melvin Gordon and James White, who are both currently still playing in the NFL.
Just recently, Brown received an extension and a pay raise as a member of Carolina’s coaching staff. It was a two-year extension and his salary was increased to $500,000.
Brown is one of two former Gamecock assistants to leave Columbia after this past season. Former South Carolina defensive line coach John Scott, Jr. was hired at Penn State to coach the same position.
