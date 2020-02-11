Talk of the Town: S.C. Law Review to hold symposium on human trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today's Talk of the Town, human trafficking and the law.
Every year, the South Carolina Law Review hosts a symposium to bring attention and discussion to some of the most pressing legal issues in our state and country. This year, the symposium topic is “Human Trafficking and the Law” and the event takes place Friday, February 21. The goal is to educate attendees on the issues underlying labor and sex trafficking and to equip attendees (lawyers, law enforcement, judges, etc.) with the tools and resources necessary to combat human trafficking in our state.
The event will be held at the University of South Carolina School of Law. Classes begin at 9 a.m.
The law school is at 1525 Senate Street in downtown Columbia. The symposium is free. For those wanting a CLE credit, the cost is $50. That price goes up to $75 on February 17.
For more information, visit this website.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.