Talk of the Town: S.C. Law Review to hold symposium on human trafficking

Every year, the South Carolina Law Review hosts a symposium to bring attention and discussion to some of the most pressing legal issues in our state and country. This year, the symposium topic is “Human Trafficking and the Law” and the event takes place Friday, February 21. The goal is to educate attendees on the issues underlying labor and sex trafficking and to equip attendees (lawyers, law enforcement, judges, etc.) with the tools and resources necessary to combat human trafficking in our state.