Sumter County Coroner identifies two people killed in mobile home fire

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a mobile home fire on the 4400 block of Broad Street.
Fire officials responded to the Crescent Mobile Home Park sometime this morning.
The bodies of Crystal Grant, 31, and Harry Smoot, 82, were found inside a single wide mobile home. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Autopsies for Grant and Smoot will be performed on Feb. 12th at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The Coroner’s Office, the Sumter Fire Department, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
