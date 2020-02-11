Staley: Gamecocks PG Harris is ‘showing everybody around the country what she’s made of’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - She's in the running for the John Wooden Award. She's among the top candidates for the Nancy Lieberman Award.
But there's one list you won't find Tyasha Harris on. That's the list of first-round picks in WNBA mock drafts.
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said.
As a freshman, Harris helped guide South Carolina to the program’s first-ever national championship. Since then, Harris has continued to play an integral role in the Gamecocks’ success. Now, in her final year with the Gamecocks, she leads a team that boasts the top recruiting class while proving to be a force on both sides of the floor.
“I think Ty is a great leader,” Boston said. “I look up to her and I think she does a great job of keeping us composed. Even when they went on their little run, she was just telling us to stay focused and she just kept on encouraging us.”
This season, Harris is averaging 12.1 points per game. She also averages 5.5 assists per contest, which puts her among the top 20 players in the nation in that category. Still, Staley doesn’t believe Harris has gotten the attention from the WNBA that she deserves. She believes that has to change.
“If other people aren’t going to write the narrative, I have to say it,” Staley said. "She’s showing everybody around the country what she’s made of.”
Harris and the Gamecocks look to continue to change that narrative when they return to SEC play at home on Thursday against Auburn.
