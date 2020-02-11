RCSD searching for gas station robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspected wanted in connection with a robbery of a gas station convenience store.
Travis Ernest Smith, 42, is facing charges for strong-armed robbery.
On August 25th, 2019, deputies were dispatched to the Circle K on the 7900 block of Garners Ferry Road.
Upon arrival, they found a victim who said that Smith reached over and grabbed money out of the register as she checked out another customer.
She said she attempted to stop him but he pushed her out of the way. The customer also attempted to stop Smith but there was a struggle. Smith then ran out of the gas station and fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
