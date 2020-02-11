Man pleads guilty after being charged as a felon in possession with weapons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old man has been pleaded guilty in federal court after being charged as a felon in possession with guns and ammunition.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Corey Sanders was found by Columbia police officers on Oakland Avenue with a Glock and a Diamondback 5.56mm pistol with a 50-round drum magazine on Sept. 15, 2019. CPD was able to find Sanders using their “ShotSpotter” technology.
Authorities later determined Sanders was a gang member who was out on state bond with prior convictions for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature as well as assault with intent to kill. Both charges stem from shootings, according to officials.
Sanders will now face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.
