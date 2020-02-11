Harris, Boston earn conference, national recognition for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Less than 24 hours after South Carolina picked up their first win ever against UConn, senior guard Tyasha Harris and freshman forward Aliyah Boston found themselves as the topic of discussion when it comes to some of the nation’s best women’s college basketball players.
Harris and Boston were named the SEC Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively, while earning spots on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.
Harris finished Monday’s game with 19 points and 11 assists to record her 10th career double-double. In 40 minutes of play, Harris also had no turnovers against the fifth-ranked Huskies.
Harris has also been named to the Wooden Award and Lieberman Award watch lists. However, this is the second time she’s made the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.
As for Boston, she finished Monday’s game with 13 points and 12 rebounds. That’s her 10th double-double of the season as well. She also finished with two blocks and three steals in the win. Boston has now been named SEC Freshman of the Week five times this year.
The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy will be named on March 3. The winner will be announced on April 4.
South Carolina returns to action on Thursday when they host Auburn at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
