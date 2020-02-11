Gamecocks capture their first win vs. UConn in program history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The wait is over.
Dating back to the 2014-15 season, South Carolina hadn’t been able to notch a victory against Geno Auriemma and the Connecticut Huskies. That changed -Monday night. Led by senior Tyasha Harris and freshman Aliyah Boston each recording double-doubles, the Gamecocks defeated the Huskies for the first time 70-52 in program history.
Early on, both teams struggled offensively. Combined, both teams shot 3-of-22 from the floor in the first six minutes of play. However, Carolina pulled away with an 11-2 lead after one. Although the scoring was few and far between, Boston was able to establish herself down low early hauling in nine rebounds and blocking two shots. Meanwhile, Connecticut shot just six percent in the opening quarter.
The Huskies were able to get their bearings offensively in the second quarter, but the Gamecocks also picked up the scoring as well. The Gamecocks extended their lead to 16 in the quarter with a jumper by Tyasha Harris. The senior had 12 points and six assists in the half as Carolina took a 35-23 lead into the locker room.
The Gamecocks picked up right where they left off when the second half began opening the third quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 46-25 lead. Carolina went on to take a 54-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
Zia Cooke helped the Gamecocks close the victory outscoring nine of the team’s final 16 points.
South Carolina has now won 17 straight and will face Auburn at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home.
