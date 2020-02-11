First Alert Forecast: Marginal severe storm risk issued for the Midlands, Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 7 PM

A cold front looks to stall out to our North and this will be the focus for periods of showers and thunderstorms today through Thursday. Small disturbances will ride this front and bring us better chances of rain at times.
Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible today and Thursday. The biggest threat will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Very warm and humid with Highs in the 70s. Much cooler Friday as the front finally pushes through the state and clears the skies.
More rain returns by Sunday.
- Alert Day Today and Thursday. Heavy rain and isolated strong storms possible
- Warm and breezy conditions expected Tuesday, LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues until 7PM
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Scattered showers. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers Highs middle 60s. Rain chance 20%
First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs middle 70s
