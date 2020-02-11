FIRST ALERT: A few gusty showers tonight, then rain/storms for Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have more unsettled weather on the way, including an Alert Day for Thursday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. A slow-moving cold front will continue dropping into the Midlands, giving way to gusty winds and the potential for a few showers and isolated storms.
· We're expecting mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. A few spotty showers are possible (30%). Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· Thursday is also an Alert Day! A strong cold front will bring a line of rain and potential strong storms to the area. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the big threats.
· By Valentine's Day this Friday, we'll see partly cloudy skies and much cooler weather. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
· Much cooler is expected Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, remember, it's a First Alert. A slow-moving cold front will continue dropping toward the Midlands, giving way to a few widely scattered showers and possible a couple of isolated thunderstorms in the Midlands. We're not expecting widespread rain tonight. The winds will be a bit gusty at times, too. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
For your Wednesday, we'll have only a few scattered showers around here and there. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday is another Alert Day! We're tracking a stronger cold front to move in from the west. This front will bring a line of showers and the potential for thunderstorms.. Rain chances are around 70%.
Any storms that develop Thursday could be strong, capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. We'll keep you posted. We'll see mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
By Friday, on Valentine's Day, we'll see partly cloudy skies. It will be much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Even cooler weather moves in for Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 under mostly sunny skies.
First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Friday (Valentine's Day): Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Even Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 50s
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs near 70.
