‘Who cares?’: Martin not interested in early tournament projections for Gamecocks

It's a fair point with eight regular-season games left. South Carolina sits 77th in the latest NET ranking with a 14-9 overall record. The Gamecocks’ overall record equals or is better than several Big Ten programs projected into the field of 68 by Lunardi. The three include Purdue (14-10), Michigan (14-9), and Wisconsin (14-10). All three sit in the Top 33 of the current NET ranking. Coach Martin understands how a pair of home losses to Stetson and Boston University have hurt his team's current tournament resume.