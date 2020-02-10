Victim says relative kidnapped her after killing 2 other family members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have shared the names of two people who were killed over the weekend in Columbia. A relative of the victims is charged with murder and kidnapping, deputies confirmed.
Around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Robney Drive. That’s off Bluff Road just south of Interstate 77, in south Columbia.
Deputies found a man and woman dead inside the home.
The coroner identified the victims as Travis Cornelius Smith, 32, and Sherron Jean Hutchinson, 35, who lived together at the house. They both died of gunshot wounds.
While working on the case, investigators received a call from a woman who said she had been taken hostage by her relative, but she had managed to escape around Bluff Road.
The woman identified the suspect as 20-year-old Ontrell Dashuan Martin. She told deputies he took her hostage and killed two relatives at the home on Robney Drive.
She also told investigators Martin had taken another woman from the home hostage. That victim made it to a hospital, where she was treated for injuries after being physically assaulted by Martin, deputies said.
Deputies tracked Martin down and arrested him Saturday night in Lexington County.
He faces charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
