UNC looks to extend streak vs Wake Forest

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wake Forest's Olivier Sarr has averaged 12.5 points and nine rebounds while Brandon Childress has put up 14.4 points and 4.3 assists. For the Tar Heels, Garrison Brooks has averaged 15 points and 8.9 rebounds while Armando Bacot has put up 10.5 points and eight rebounds.BROOKS CAN GET BUCKETS: In 23 appearances this season, North Carolina's Brooks has shot 53.1 percent.