Shriners honor Air Force veteran on his 99th birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A WWII veteran from Columbia received a big honor on his 99th birthday.
Saturday, The Jamil Shriners called retired Lt. Col. Maynard C. Cusworth to the center ring to thank him for his long life of service to our country, and to wish him a happy birthday.
Cusworth served as an Air Force pilot in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He is a 70-year Master Mason and a 46-year volunteer mercy pilot.
The veteran told people there it was one of the happiest days in all of his 99 years.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.