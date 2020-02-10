Richland County Fire purchases new firetruck with grant funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland County Fire Department has purchased a new firetruck.
Fire officials celebrated the new addition with a push-in ceremony.
District 11 Councilwoman Chakisse Newton and other county officials helped firefighters push the vehicle into the bay at the department’s Capitol View Station.
Richland County bought the new truck, Engine 30, by using $430,866 in Community Development Block Grant funding.
“Our firefighters and our fire services are extremely important to Richland County,” Newton said. “The work that these men and women do is really critical to our community, so we were excited to continue and extend the partnership that we have with the fire service.”
Engine 30 is the second firetruck the county has purchased through CDBG funding. The first was one was purchased in 2016.
The new truck will generally service the area near Leesburg and Garners Ferry roads and the Lower Richland community, but can be used wherever needed Columbia-Richland County Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said.
