RCSD in search of man accused of grabbing teen inappropriately in store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for three-degree assault and battery.
Officials said a man approached a 16-year-old girl who was shopping at Walmart on Killian Road asking for help find a product for a female relative. The man asked the teenager about several products intending to lengthen the conversation. Officials said when the girl became uncomfortable and tried to leave, the man leaned in to give her a side hug. When he let go, he touched her rear end.
Authorities said the girl immediately told store security who called RCSD.
If you know who this man is or where he might be, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
