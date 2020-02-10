RCSD: Man arrested after shooting woman, driving car into building

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is in custody following a shooting incident on 300 block of Killian Road.
Reginald Chase Elliott, 20, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene around 8:40 p.m. yesterday evening.
Officials say Elliot was the passenger in a vehicle with a 20-year-old woman when he shot her.
The woman, who was driving, said she jumped out of the vehicle as Elliot shot at her.
The vehicle, which was still running at the time of the shooting, then crashed through Eye Concepts, LLC.
Elliot fled the scene but was arrested later that night. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The victim was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
