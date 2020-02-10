RCSD: Double homicide suspect facing additional charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced additional charges will be filed against 20-year-old Ontrell Dashuan Martin.
Martin, who is already facing two murder charges, will also be charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a violent weapon during a violent crime and two counts of kidnapping.
The attempted murder charge was filed because he attempted to run over a pedestrian while fleeing from the double homicide scene in the 4500 block of Robney Drive that occurred on February 8th.
The two kidnapping charges are related to the two women he took hostage. The assault and battery charge is because he physically assaulted one of the women he kidnapped.
Martin was arrested in Lexington County by the Richland County Fugitive Task Force without incident on the evening of February 8th.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.