Pyxus: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) on Monday reported a loss of $22 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.40.
The tobacco company posted revenue of $363.3 million in the period.
Pyxus shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.20, a decline of 61% in the last 12 months.
