Pedestrian hit by car and killed in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation is underway after a person was hit by a car and killed in Lee County early Monday morning.
The Sheriff’s Department said it happened near the parking lot of the Gethsemane Apostolic Church on Highway 76 (Florence Hwy) in Lynchburg. That’s near Red Top Road, west of the town.
Sheriff Daniel Simon said the person hit by the car was killed. That person has not been identified.
No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
More information is expected to be released soon and this story will be updated.
