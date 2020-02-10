Officials announce new tool to help families find best preschool options for children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families will now be able to access data from several agencies in one search as they look for preschool options for their children.
On February 5, officials introduced the Palmetto Pre-K Web Portal. The portal is designed to give families the ability to find free or low-cost programs based on their zip code, income level, and other qualifying criteria.
The tool can determine a child’s eligibility for free Pre-K while providing a list of conveniently located preschool centers and schools.
S.C. First Steps, S.C. Department of Social Services, S.C. Department of Education and S.C. Head Start Collaboration Office are among the agencies with program Pre-K programs serving 3- and 4-year-olds.
