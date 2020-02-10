Newberry man nearly threw away lottery ticket worth $100,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry man nearly threw away a lottery ticket that might change his life.
The man checked the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket, saw that he didn’t win, and threw the ticket in the trash. However, the man realized he made a mistake in reading the number as he was drinking coffee.
“I checked the results for the day before,” he said.
The man’s ticket numbers matched all five winning numbers drawn on Jan. 24. The winning numbers were 9, 15, 25, 27, and 30.
With his winnings, the man intends to give to charity and invest in a college fund for his grandchildren.
