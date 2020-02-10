Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

HIGHWAY TRASH-MOWERS
Bill would require trash clean up before mowing by SC roads
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker is pushing a bill to require contractors to clean up trash before they mow near highways. Republican Rep. Richie Yow says his bill was prompted after a hunk of metal thrown up by a mower shattered his passenger window while he drove on a rural highway in his Chesterfield County district. The bill would also require contractors to make sure the highway is clear of grass and other debris after the workers finish mowing, The Department of Transportation warned the bill as written could double the $20 million the state currently pays for mowing contracts.
REVOLUTIONARY WAR FORTIFICATIONS
Archaeologists to map massive Charleston wall built in 1758
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — College students are going to help archaeologists map the walls used to defend Charleston more than 250 years ago. The American Battlefield Trust says students from Clemson University and the College of Charleston will use ground penetrating radar in downtown Charleston's Marion Square to find exactly where the fortification called the Hornwork was built. The 30-foot tall wall built in 1758 stretched for three city blocks and also had a ditch or moat. The wall was made from a mix of seashells, sand and lime. The Hornwork played a vital part in Charleston's defenses, including during the British siege of the city in 1780 during the Revolutionary War.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-SOUTH CAROLINA
Biden faces competition for black vote in his SC 'firewall'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing formidable competition in South Carolina. That's a state his campaign has long assumed was safely in his column. And it's a state that he's repeatedly described as a “firewall." Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer are among those challenging Biden's standing in the state. South Carolina's Feb. 29 primary is the first contest in the South and serves as an important gauge of black support. Biden probably will need a commanding victory by the time the Democratic contest reaches South Carolina. Any shifts in voter sentiment could narrow a hoped-for win or relegate him to second place, threatening the viability of his campaign.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Warren says she's best positioned to beat Trump
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is tweaking her standard campaign speech, saying that she’s in the best position to win what some see as an “unwinnable” election for any Democrat against President Donald Trump. Warren finished third in last week’s Iowa caucus, which was had Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana in the lead. The Massachusetts lawmaker also refused to say New Hampshire’s primary on Tuesday is a must win. Still, at a rally in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Sunday night, Warren referenced her then-upset win in 2012 over Republican incumbent Sen. Scott Brown as evidence she can come back.
UNIVERSITY YEARBOOK
University of SC student wants to bring yearbook back
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A business student at the University of South Carolina is trying to bring back the school's yearbook. Samantha Petrelli wrote a 50-page proposal to start publishing a yearbook again as her senior thesis. Now now she is trying to bring the idea to life. The yearbook was last published in 1994. Petrelli told The State newspaper that to publish the yearbook will require at least 250 orders by Feb 14.
ELECTION 2020-WARREN
Elizabeth Warren's challenge: Breaking out of murky middle
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren isn’t struggling like Joe Biden. But she isn’t soaring, like Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. Instead, she finds herself relegated to the Democratic primary’s dangerous mushy middle, trying to convince voters she has a viable path to the nomination, even though that path is unclear. Her campaign has spent millions of dollars flexing organizational muscle throughout the country, but she’s lagging in her own backyard ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. Warren’s standing has deeply frustrated her supporters and advisers, who have watched last summer’s surge stagnate. More struggles could hurt her fundraising and, if she doesn't win in New Hampshire, it becomes less clear where she might.