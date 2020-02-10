Lake Wateree residents deal with heavy flooding, prepare for more rain this week

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lake Wateree is up to a nearly historic level, and people who live on the lake are dealing with serious flooding.
It’s the worst the area has experienced since Hurricane Hugo in 1989. During Hugo, the lake reached 107 feet. This weekend it hit 106 feet.
People who live along Lake Road and Catclaw Lane in Kershaw county are experiencing everything from flooded yards and roads to docks completely underwater. Residents say 12 feet of water rushed in overnight Saturday.
“It’s quite threatening you know, and the water came up so fast this time,” said Lake Road resident Jeff McKinney said.
In backyards, you'll find lots of debris, and some homes actually appear to be on islands, as water surrounds them.
Another lake resident, Ted Faller, said today was the first day he could reach his home on foot.
“Lately it’s been kayaks or waders. We were just able to use waders because it’s been pretty deep, but otherwise, we had to use a johnboat or kayaks, ”Faller explained.
Over at the Lake Wateree Dam, people who fish in the area came by to check out the water levels.
“Normally, there’s no water going over the spillway, and you can see the water flowing maybe a half-a-mile an hour but this is like six or eight miles per hour right now. It’s very dangerous,” fisherman Joe Morris said.
Residents say the water has receded several feet over the past few days, but they expect to wait several more days before their yards are completely dry.
Duke Energy is running five generators to try to keep the water moving, but neighbors are preparing for the potential of more rain later this week.
