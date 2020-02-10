Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley hope this is finally the year they get past No. 4 UConn. The two women's basketball powers meet Monday night in a showdown that's been lopsided in the Huskies' favor since Staley took over the Gamecocks 12 years ago. UConn has won the past seven in the series by an average margin of 21 points. The Huskies also ended South Carolina's run at No. 1 in 2015 with an 87-62 victory that Staley said showed her how far her team had to go to compete with the game's best.