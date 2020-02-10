Gamecocks’ Harris named to Lieberman Award Top 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris continues to impress in her final year with the Gamecocks.
The senior was recently named to the Nancy Lieberman Award’s Top 10. The award is given to the nation’s top point guard who shows floor leadership, playmaking ability, and ball-handling skills.
Harris averages 11.8 points per game and leads the team in assists (120) and steals (36). Averaging 5.2 assists per game, she is among the top 30 in the nation in that category. Harris is also the team’s top free-throw shooter shooting 90% from the charity stripe.
Earlier this season, Harris was honored for scoring 1,000 career points with the Gamecocks. She also became the program’s all-time leader in assists this season. She now has 633 career assists.
The winner of the Nancy Lieberman Award will be announced April 10. However, fans will be able to vote for their pick beginning Feb. 14.
Souht Carolina hosts Connecticut Monday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.