Friends in Kershaw County to share $200,000 lottery prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three friends in Kershaw County will be sharing a $200,000 lottery prize.
The golf buddies, who wish to remain anonymous, won after playing Palmetto Cash 5.
Their ticket matched all five numbers drawn on February 4th: 23 - 26 - 31 - 35 - 38.
They spent the extra $1 for Power-Up so their $100,000 winnings were doubled to $200,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.
Lottery officials say the odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.
Gate Petroleum Co. in Camden received a commission of $2,000 for selling the ticket.
