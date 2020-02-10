FIRST ALERT: Two Alert Days posted this week for rain and strong storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more unsettled weather as we move through the week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers (30-40%). Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day! We're tracking a slow-moving front will bring showers and potential strong storms. Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong/severe storms. Rain chances are at 50% for now.
· We're expecting mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. A few spotty showers are possible (20%). Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· Thursday is also an Alert Day! A stronger cold front will bring a chance of rain and potential strong storms.
· By Valentine's Day this Friday, we'll see partly cloudy skies and much cooler weather. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers as a cold front slowly moves in from the northwest. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day! The cold front will continue to slowly move in, giving way to scattered showers and potential strong storms. Rain chances are around 50%.
Here's the deal. We're not expecting rain and storms all day. Showers will be around for parts of the Midlands Tuesday morning, then again Tuesday evening.
Parts of the area are under a Marginal Risk to see strong/severe storms Tuesday. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday, we'll get a bit of a lull in the rain with only a few spotty showers. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Thursday is another Alert Day! We're tracking a stronger cold front to move in from the west. This front will bring scattered showers and the potential for thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 70%.
Any storms that develop Thursday could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. We'll keep you posted. We'll see mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
By Friday, we'll see partly cloudy skies. It will be much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Low temperatures in the low 60s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Isolated Storms. Some storms could be strong. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday (Valentine's Day): Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Late Day Shower (20%). Cool. Highs near 50.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 50s
