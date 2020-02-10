First Alert Forecast: Widespread rain expected making Tuesday an Alert Day

High pressure will keep us dry today, however moisture returns to the southeast Tuesday through Thursday, with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some days will have better chances of rain than others.
Temperatures will be very spring-like with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Thursday will have to be watched for possible strong to severe storms by late day.
- Showers return Tuesday through much of the week
- Mild to warm temperatures.
Today: Increasing clouds, warmer with showers developing by late evening. High near 70. Rain chance 40% after 8PM
Tonight: Scattered showers. Lows upper 50s. Rain chance 70%
First Alert Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and rain. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 80%
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.