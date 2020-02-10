Columbia R&B Spring Fest rescheduled for August 22nd

American Music Award winner Keith Sweat is a singer, songwriter, and an early figure in the new jack swing musical movement. He is known for his collection of hits including "I Want Her", "Make It Last Forever", "I'll Give All My Love to You", "Make You Sweat", "Get Up on It", "Twisted" and "Nobody". He has released 13 solo albums and 2 as a part of the R&B supergroup LSG and discovered the groups Silk and Kut Klose.