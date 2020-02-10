Columbia R&B Spring Fest rescheduled for August 22nd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia R&B Spring Fest has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina.
The concert will now take place on Saturday, August 22nd.
Tickets purchased for the April 25th date will be honored for the rescheduled date.
The lineup features Keith Sweat and Brian McKnight as headliners, along with performances by El DeBarge, Dru Hill, and Tevin Campbell.
For any further ticket inquiries, click here.
ABOUT KEITH SWEAT:
American Music Award winner Keith Sweat is a singer, songwriter, and an early figure in the new jack swing musical movement. He is known for his collection of hits including "I Want Her", "Make It Last Forever", "I'll Give All My Love to You", "Make You Sweat", "Get Up on It", "Twisted" and "Nobody". He has released 13 solo albums and 2 as a part of the R&B supergroup LSG and discovered the groups Silk and Kut Klose.
ABOUT BRIAN MCKNIGHT:
Brian McKnight is a singer-songwriter, actor, arranger, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He has released 15 albums to date, with several going 2 and 3x platinum, and he has sold over 25 million albums worldwide. McKnight is most recognized for his strong falsetto and belting range. Some of McKnight’s most notable hits include “Back At One” which reached number 1 on the Billboard charts, “One Last Cry” which was a top 20 single, and “Anytime” which peaked at number 6 on the Billboard charts. McKnight’s work has earned him 16 Grammy Awards nominations.
ABOUT EL DEBARGE:
El DeBarge is a singer-songwriter, musician and producer. He was the focal point and primary lead singer of the family group DeBarge. Popular songs led by El DeBarge include “Time Will Reveal”, “Stay with Me”, “All This Love”, and “Rhythm of the Night”. As a solo artist, he is best known for his unique high tenor register, strong falsetto and hits like “Who’s Johnny” and “Love Always”.
ABOUT DRU HILL:
Dru Hill is an American R&B group, most popular during the 1990s, whose repertoire included soul, hip hop soul and gospel music. Founded in Baltimore, Maryland, and active since 1992, Dru Hill recorded seven Top 40 hits, and is best known for the R&B #1 hits “In My Bed”, “Never Make a Promise”, and “How Deep Is Your Love”.
ABOUT TEVIN CAMPBELL:
Tevin Campbell is a singer, songwriter and actor. In 1989, Campbell collaborated with Quincy Jones performing lead vocals for “Tomorrow” on Jones’ album “Back on the Block” and released his Platinum-selling debut album, T.E.V.I.N.. The album included his highest-charting single to date, “Tell Me What You Want Me to Do”, peaking at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The debut album also included the singles “Alone With You” and “Goodbye”. Campbell has earned 5 Grammy Award nominations and has certified sales of 4.5 million records in the US.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.