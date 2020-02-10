Benefit ride to be held for fallen Marion County deputy

PFC. Michael Shawn Latu (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | February 10, 2020 at 7:48 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 3:32 PM

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced a benefit ride to honor one of their own who died in a December crash.

The benefit ride for Pfc. Michael Shawn Latu will be held on Saturday, March 7. Registration for the event runs from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the Tractor Supply parking lot on U.S. 76.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says proceeds from the event will be used to send Latu’s family to Washington, D.C. for Police Week 2020 when his name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The registration fee is $10 per bike.

For more information on the event, contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

