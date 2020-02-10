Amber Alert over: Boys ages 2 and 7 found, police say

An Amber Alert was issued for Julien Rodgers, 2, and Jorden Rodgers, 7, of Dallas, Texas. (Source: Missingkids.org)
February 10, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 1:34 PM

(Gray News) - Authorities have discontinued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Texas.

The Dallas Police Department found Jorden Rodgers, a 7-year-old boy, and Julien Rodgers, a 2-year-old boy, alive after a tactical team entered an apartment in northeast Dallas, WFAA reported.

Dallas police said they believed the boys were abducted by their 33-year-old father, Johnnie Ray Palmore.

Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said Palmore was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he suffered a self-inflicted wound during a standoff with police.

Dallas police said they are looking for Johnnie Ray Palmore, 33, in connection with the abduction of two children who are the subject of an Amber Alert. (Source: Missingkids.org)

Law enforcement officials believed the children were in grave or immediate danger after their mother was found dead Sunday night

