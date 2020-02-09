VA encourages volunteerism during ‘National Salute to Veteran Patients’ week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is urging the community to seek out opportunities to volunteer at their local VA facilities.
National Salute to Veteran Patients will be held during the week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 14th.
The event is part of an effort to honor hospitalized veterans.
“VA values the contributions of our volunteers, donors, and partners in helping us keep the promise to America’s Veterans,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “These community resources confirm to our Veterans that we are a nation that cares and remembers their sacrifices every day.”
Last year, schools, community groups, and youth organizations nationwide sent more than 109,000 valentines to VA medical centers, which were distributed to Veteran patients at facilities across the country. More than 2,900 volunteers and 521 community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized Veterans.
Nationwide, over 61,000 volunteers provide more than 9.2 million volunteer hours serving Veterans.
Those who want to volunteer can visit the nearest VA facility or contact Voluntary Service online at www.volunteer.va.gov.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.