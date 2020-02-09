Strong economy means lower turnout at Carowinds job fair

“We are definitely growing the number of people who come, we’re growing our season, we’re growing our number of attractions," said Donnie MacRone, Carowinds human resources director. "So we need more people to staff them. You know our water park, we need lots of lifeguards. And by the way, you don’t already need to be a lifeguard to get that job. We will train you and get you certified to be a lifeguard and work in our aquatics area. It’s actually hard for us to fill those jobs.”