FIRST ALERT: More Soggy Weather, but Enjoy the Warm Temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The weather for most of the week will stay warm, but you will need the umbrella nearby.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-First Alert Tuesday for Showers and Isolated Storms
-Skies will become sunny Sunday, after starting out with areas of fog
-Temperatures will jump 10° from Sunday (60°) to Monday (70°)
-Mild Temperatures near 70° Tue. – Thu.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Prepare to enjoy a huge temperature jump over the next 24-hours. Today will have a high temperature of 60° but will warm up to 70 by tomorrow, and once we get into the 70s we’re going to be pretty close to them for the next several days.
Tuesday is a First Alert Day for the possibility of showers and isolated storms.
A strong front that will move through the area, that cold front will produce some showers and maybe an isolated storm or two during the day Tuesday and it’s mainly going to be for the morning hours that we will see the heaviest rain. The lighter varity showers will then linger into your Tuesday afternoon and evening. Unsettled weather will continue into your Wednesday and Thursday.
Even with the rain chances in place temperatures will stay warm. Daytime highs will settle around 70° Tuesday through Thursday. The temperatures will cool off as we get into your Valentine’s Day, Friday expect daytime highs near average at 59°
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Sunday: More sunshine with highs around 60.
Monday: Increasing clouds, High 70.
Alert Day Tuesday: Periods of rain that could be heavy at times with highs in the low 70s (70% chance for rain)
Wednesday: Scattered showers (40%) with highs upper 60s.
Thursday: On and off showers (50%) with highs in the lower 70s.
Friday: More clouds than sunshine with highs in the lower 60s.
