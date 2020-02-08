18-year-old Orangeburg Co. man charged with murder following deadly 2019 shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old Santee man has been arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed a man in September 2019.
Officials said Rayquan Rollins fired several shots during an altercation on September 15, 2019.
According to the arrests warrants, Rollins fired shots into a “highly populated area” during an altercation between two groups. Travion Gethers, who was hit by one of the shots fired, died from the wounds he suffered.
Rollins has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
