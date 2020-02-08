Upstate woman killed when gun misfires while boyfriend was handling it, coroner says

PENDLETON, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was killed in an accidental shooting when a gun misfired in her apartment, according to the Anderson County coroner.
Pendleton police officers were called to the Edgewood Apartments around 8 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.
When officers got there, they found Betty Spado, 20, shot inside an apartment, according to the coroner.
She died at the scene, the coroner said.
The investigation shows Spado’s boyfriend and two friends were handling several guns when one of the guns discharged striking the boyfriend in the hand and striking Spado, the coroner said.
Spado’s death has been ruled an accident.
