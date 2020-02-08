RCSD arrest double homicide, kidnapping suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with two homicides and a kidnapping.
Ontrell Dashuan Martin, 20, was taken into custody without incident in Lexington County by the Richland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force.
Around 8:15 a.m. this morning, RCSD responded to a shots fired call in the 4500 block of Robney Drive.
Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
While working on the case investigators received a call from a woman who said she had been taken hostage by her relative, but she had managed to escape around Bluff Road.
The woman identified Martin as the man who took her hostage and killed two relatives at the home on Robney Drive.
The woman also told investigators that Martin had also taken another woman from the home hostage. That victim made it to a hospital, where she was treated for injuries after being physically assaulted by Martin.
This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.