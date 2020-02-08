President Trump visits North Carolina to tout Opportunity Zone initiatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - President Donald Trump was in the Carolinas Friday.
This capped off an eventful week for the president. He gave his State of the Union address earlier this week and Senators voted to acquit him in his impeachment trial.
On Friday, the president spoke at the “North Carolina Opportunity Now Summit” at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte.
During his remarks, President Trump highlighted the impact Opportunity Zones have made across the country. The president signed a bill into law in 2017 creating this initiative.
"So many people have benefited,” he said. “We want to challenge what’s failed and focus on getting real results and improving real lives and making the world a better place for every American child no matter their zip code or where they live or come from."
The President announced a new nationwide initiative called “Opportunity Now.”
Right now in South Carolina, there are 135 areas designated as Opportunity Zones. Communities classified as Opportunity Zones offer more tax cuts to businesses who enter these lower-income areas.
“Under my administration, we work to restore the American promise of upward mobility. We don’t want anyone to just get by,” President Trump said. “ We want everyone to get ahead and get ahead, big league.”
Critics of the Opportunity Zones said it really doesn't make a positive impact for people living in these low-income communities. The initiatives benefit wealthy investors instead.
President Trump also talked about the economy, unemployment numbers for minorities, and criminal justice reform. He spoke for over an hour and even chimed in on the Iowa Caucus and impeachment trial.
"Now that's a thing of the past. They have a failed impeachment hoax. They can put that on their resume. That doesn't go good on the resume. That's a failed hoax," he said.
During his remarks, the crowd chanted “Four more years.” President Trump said this event was not a campaign rally.
President Trump also said he is looking forward to returning to Charlotte in August for the Republican National Convention.
