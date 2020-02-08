Police investigating reported shooting at Greenville Memorial Hospital, hospital spokeswoman says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - The Greenville Health Authority Police Department is working with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville City Police Department to investigate a reported shooting, according to Greenville Memorial Hospital spokesperson Sandy Dees.
Dees said the reported shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in a parking garage deck at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dees said police are still investigating, but believe at this time it was an isolated incident.
Dees said there is currently no danger to hospital staff or patients.
As a precaution, she tells WYFF4, access to the emergency trauma center at GMS was "briefly limited." That limit has now been lifted.
WYFF4 has reached out to city and county investigators.
