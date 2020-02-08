One person injured in shooting Springwood Lakes Drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
The incident occurred on the 1700 block of Springwood Lakes Drive.
Around 6:10 a.m. deputies responded to reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.