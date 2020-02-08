One person injured in shooting Springwood Lakes Drive

By Jazmine Greene | February 8, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 10:10 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The incident occurred on the 1700 block of Springwood Lakes Drive.

Around 6:10 a.m. deputies responded to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

