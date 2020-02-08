One person dies after truck crash in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A collision in Kershaw County has taken one person’s life on Friday afternoon.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
According to officials, a 1996 Chevy Z71 carrying six people lost control on Three Branches Road, flipped on its side, and hit a tree.
The victim in the crash was identified by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office at 17-year-old Jessica Ross. Officials said Ross was ejected from the vehicle.
The other five passengers, who were not wearing seat belts, were taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment following the crash.
SCHP is currently investigating the crash.
