One person dies after truck crash in Kershaw County

By WIS News 10 Staff | February 7, 2020 at 10:53 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 10:53 PM

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A collision in Kershaw County has taken one person’s life on Friday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, a 1996 Chevy Z71 carrying six people lost control on Three Branches Road, flipped on its side, and hit a tree.

The victim in the crash was identified by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office at 17-year-old Jessica Ross. Officials said Ross was ejected from the vehicle.

The other five passengers, who were not wearing seat belts, were taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment following the crash.

SCHP is currently investigating the crash.

