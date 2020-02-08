Man claiming to be U.S. marshal comes to Upstate woman’s home after trying to scam her on phone

SENECA, S.C. (WYFF) - A man claiming to be a U.S. Marshal came to an Upstate woman’s home after trying to scam her over the phone, told her he was armed and tried to get her to let him inside, according to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened Thursday in Salem.
Mary Crawford told deputies that someone called Thursday claiming to be from the U.S. Marshals service and tried to scam her. When the woman refused to provide a social security number, the man came to her house claiming to be from the Marshals Service.
The man was wearing a dark suit with no tie, the woman told deputies.
The woman said the man had a shoulder holster and claimed to be armed.
She said he had a pronounced scar on one of his eyes and had a large ring on his finger.
According to the woman, the man was white and had an accent. He was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 200 pounds with black, curly hair.
The woman said the man did not show a badge but said the woman had been charged with a crime, authorities said.
The man asked to come into the home. After the woman refused to let the man inside and she told him she was armed as well, he left.
"I got a little nervous because he knew so much about me,” Crawford said. "If he hadn’t left, me or him, one of us would have probably gotten shot.”
U.S. Marshal Thomas M. Griffin, Jr. said marshals will not randomly call people asking them to provide their banking information. He said a similar scammer tried to call him, claiming they were with the U.S. Marshal's Office.
“It’s usually done by individuals who are out of the country and foreign countries that do this as a job," Griffin said. "It’s also a scam perpetrated by people who are incarcerated. They’ve got nothing but free time on their hands, and if they call enough people, eventually they’ll get someone on the phone, on the line, they can victimize.”
Both the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office recommends that if anyone comes to your home claiming to be a law enforcement officer, ask for a badge and proper identification.
“It is absolutely disgraceful what these guys are willing to do in order to obtain ill-gotten gains," Griffin said. “Through technology, unfortunately, it’s made it easier to pull off some of these scams and make them appear to be real when in fact they’re just simply not.”
